Wine Cabinet Black 62x25x62 cm Solid Wood Pine

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine cabinet! It is perfect for wine aficionados. Natural material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wine cupboard provides ample storage space to store your wine. Sturdy frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 62 x 25 x 62 cm (W x D x H) . Includes 12 holes . Features box shape . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here
