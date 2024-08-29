Wall-mounted Bathroom cabinet Grey Sonoma 32x20x67 cm

This classic wall-mounted bathroom cabinet is a perfect addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bathroom cupboard has one door, providing you with ample storage space to keep your essentials well organised. Wall-mounted function: The toilet cabinet doesn't take any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Stylish design: The clean lines and sleek design make this bathroom storage cabinet blend into your washroom perfectly. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 32 x 20 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg