Wall-mounted Bathroom Washbasin Frame Black 40x38x31 cm Iron

Wall-mounted Bathroom Washbasin Frame Black 40x38x31 cm Iron

£57.99

£57.99/each

With this wall-mounted bathroom washbasin frame, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a clean, tidy appearance. Made of powder-coated iron, this wash stand is weather-resistant and durable. The washbasin frame gives easy access to towels and baskets and creates a more ample space than closed storage. The bathroom furniture is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated iron . Overall dimensions: 40 x 38 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Tube thickness: 0.8 mm . Assembly required: Yes

