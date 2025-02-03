Marketplace.
Tractor Wine Cabinet Yellow 49x31x172 cm Solid Mango Wood

Tractor Wine Cabinet Yellow 49x31x172 cm Solid Mango Wood

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Tractor Wine Cabinet Yellow 49x31x172 cm Solid Mango Wood
This wooden tractor wine cabinet is perfect for wine lovers. It serves as an ideal solution for keeping your wines well organised. This wine cabinet is made of solid mango wood, a hardwood with dense grains. Solid mango wood has the strength to bear the weight and stand the wear and tear of time. Additionally, this tractor cabinet features 2 shelves and 9 bottle holders, providing ample space for storing your wines as well as various other items. Please note: This product is made of a real old tractor, so there are imperfections on the item. Important note: The colours and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Warning: To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Yellow . Material: Solid mango wood with a natural finish, metal . Dimensions: 49 x 31 x 172 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished and lacquered . Can accommodate up to 9 bottles . Assembly required: Yes
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here