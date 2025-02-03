Tractor Wine Cabinet Yellow 49x31x172 cm Solid Mango Wood

This wooden tractor wine cabinet is perfect for wine lovers. It serves as an ideal solution for keeping your wines well organised. This wine cabinet is made of solid mango wood, a hardwood with dense grains. Solid mango wood has the strength to bear the weight and stand the wear and tear of time. Additionally, this tractor cabinet features 2 shelves and 9 bottle holders, providing ample space for storing your wines as well as various other items. Please note: This product is made of a real old tractor, so there are imperfections on the item. Important note: The colours and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Warning: To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Yellow . Material: Solid mango wood with a natural finish, metal . Dimensions: 49 x 31 x 172 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished and lacquered . Can accommodate up to 9 bottles . Assembly required: Yes

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)