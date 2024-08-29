Bathroom cabinet Concrete Grey 65x33x60 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom cabinet is meant to be a great addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bathroom furniture has 1 compartment with door and 2 drawers, offering various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Flexible door installation: You can install the door and drawers either on the left or right side based on your own needs. Iron feet: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring the stability of the bathroom storage cabinet. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Overall dimensions: 65 x 33 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here