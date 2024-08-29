Desk Cabinet Sonoma Oak 33.5x50x75 cm Engineered Wood

Marketplace.
This desk cabinet is meant to be a practical as well as a decorative addition to your living space! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This desk storage includes a multi-purpose storage function with a drawer, and compartments, allowing you to neatly sort your books and files into different categories, which provides a clean and uncluttered desktop. Timeless design: The minimalist design makes the office desk cabinet easily blend into your decor. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 33.5 x 50 x 75 cm (W x D x H)

