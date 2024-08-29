Marketplace.
Office Cabinet White 90x40x90 cm Steel

Office Cabinet White 90x40x90 cm Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£157.99

£157.99/each

Office Cabinet White 90x40x90 cm Steel
This office cabinet, with a typical filing cabinet design, is ideal for file storage. With 3 adjustable shelves and a lock, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. It will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. And the distinctive tempered glass doors make it easy for you to see through and get the file you want. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. This office cabinet, with a typical filing cabinet design, is ideal for file storage. With 2 adjustable shelves and a lock, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. It will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. And the distinctive tempered glass doors make it easy for you to see through and get the file you want. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . With 2 doors, 2 handles and 2 adjustable shelves . Including 1 lock and 2 keys . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here