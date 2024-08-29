Marketplace.
Keter Recycling Cabinet Split Premium Grey and Black 92 cm

Keter Recycling Cabinet Split Premium Grey and Black 92 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£115.99

£115.99/each

Keter Recycling Cabinet Split Premium Grey and Black 92 cm
This Split Premium recycling cabinet from Keter is an excellent outdoor recycling cabinet designed to separate waste easily and efficiently. The cabinet is easy to maintain and highly secure, thanks to its lockable doors. 2x110 L capacity: The Keter recycling storage cabinet has space for two 110 L trash bags. (Trash bags are not included). Install the waste bags and start recycling. The cabinet opens automatically by pressing the lid. Recycling labels set: With the help of the added set of recycling labels, it becomes even easier to separate all your waste. Back wall made of polypropylene: The back of this outdoor recycling container is made of polypropylene sheets. The major advantage compared to a cardboard backing is that a polypropylene backing does not absorb water. Easy to assemble, use and maintain: Assembling the garden waste cabinet is a breeze. For extra strength, it is always recommended to attach the storage cabinet to a wall. We also recommend that you place the recycling cabinet in a dry place. Important information - Colour: Black and grey . Material: Plastic . Back wall material: Polypropylene . Dimensions: 68 x 39 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 63.5 x 33.5 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Ergonomically designed soft-touch handles . Enough space for 2x110 L trash bags (not supplied) . The lid opens automatically . Easy to use and maintain . 4 sturdy legs . Easy to assemble . With padlock facility (padlock not supplied) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Recycling labels set

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here