Office Cabinet White 90x40x180 cm Steel

Remove all your clutter in the office with this cabinet! The storage cabinet is made of steel, making it exceeding sturdy and durable. The cabinet has 4 doors and adjustable shelves, which allow the storage of different sizes of files. The filing cabinet also features locks to protect your personal document from unwanted guests. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Amount of shelf: 2 (adjustable) . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Total loading capacity: 120 kg . Includes lock . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

