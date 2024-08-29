Plastic Cabinet 40x43x164 cm Wood Design Angora White

Keep your house clean and well-organised with this cabinet. It is ideal for using at home, office and storage room. This storage cabinet is made of plastic, making it easy to clean. The cabinet offers ample storage space to keep your essential items organised and within reach. Meanwhile, the home organiser has a compact design and will make the most use of limited space. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Plastic . Dimensions: 40 x 43 x 164 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 door . Load capacity per shelf: 10 kg . With wood effect . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here