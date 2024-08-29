Locker Cabinet Light Grey and Red 90x45x92.5 cm Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This locker cabinet has a modern design, which will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. This storage organiser has locks and ample storage space for your different items like clothing, shoes, bags, books, files, etc. This locker is suitable for schools and offices to store various things. Important information - Colour: Light grey and red . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 lockers . With locks . Loading capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

This locker cabinet has a modern design, which will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. This storage organiser has locks and ample storage space for your different items like clothing, shoes, bags, books, files, etc. This locker is suitable for schools and offices to store various things. Important information - Colour: Light grey and red . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 lockers . With locks . Loading capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.