Sideboard with 2 Doors 55x30x70 cm Solid Wood Mango

This sideboard, featuring a timeless look, is meant to be an excellent addition to your home. Solid mango wood: The cabinet is made of solid mango wood, a hardwood with dense grains. Solid mango wood not only has the strength to bear the weight but also stands the wear and tear of time. Ample storage space: Featuring 2 compartments, the sideboard cabinet offers ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well organised and within easy reach. Displaying function: The top of the cupboard is great for displaying your decorative items, photo albums or small plants. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with a bleached finish, iron . Dimensions: 55 x 30 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here