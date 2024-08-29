Marketplace.
Sideboard with 2 Doors 55x30x70 cm Solid Wood Mango

Sideboard with 2 Doors 55x30x70 cm Solid Wood Mango

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£293.99

£293.99/each

Sideboard with 2 Doors 55x30x70 cm Solid Wood Mango
This sideboard, featuring a timeless look, is meant to be an excellent addition to your home. Solid mango wood: The cabinet is made of solid mango wood, a hardwood with dense grains. Solid mango wood not only has the strength to bear the weight but also stands the wear and tear of time. Ample storage space: Featuring 2 compartments, the sideboard cabinet offers ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well organised and within easy reach. Displaying function: The top of the cupboard is great for displaying your decorative items, photo albums or small plants. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with a bleached finish, iron . Dimensions: 55 x 30 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here