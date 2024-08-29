TV Cabinet 110x30x40 cm Solid Wood Acacia

Marketplace.
This wooden TV cabinet exudes a vintage charm and makes a timeless addition to your home. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Spacious storage: With 2 drawers and 2 open compartments, this TV unit provides ample storage space for keeping your DVD players, game consoles, streaming devices and media carriers within reach and neatly organised. Rounded edges: All corners of the TV stand are rounded for your safety. Sturdy tabletop: The sturdy top of the media cabinet is ideal for placing your TV and stereo systems or some decorative items like vases or potted plants. Good to know:The colours may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with honey-coloured finish . Dimensions: 110 x 30 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

