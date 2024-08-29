Marketplace.
Hanging Cabinets 2 pcs White 50x31x60 cm Engineered Wood

Hanging Cabinets 2 pcs White 50x31x60 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£77.99

£77.99/each

Hanging Cabinets 2 pcs White 50x31x60 cm Engineered Wood
These hanging cabinets, with simple design, optimise your kitchen space and provides ample storage space for your personal belongings! The storage cabinet is durable and functional, keeping your kitchen more organised. Each cabinet has two Shelf, offering sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. There is one door outside the Shelf to keep stored items clean. Additionally, these cabinets are easy to clean with damp cloth. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 50 x 31 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Kitchen cabinet

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here