Vinyl Storage Box Black 71x34x36 cm Engineered Wood

Keep all your precious vinyl records safe and sound in this sleek and timeless storage box. Stylish and practical, it is perfect for keeping your music collection organised. Two compartments offer plenty of storage space to hold records, and are ideal for holding any accessories for your collection such as spare needles, cleaning clothes etc. Made of quality engineered wood, the cabinet backside is of same thickness with the shelf and side panels, which makes it sturdy and durable enough to bear heavy LPs and vinyl records and can be used as a transport box. Additionally, it can be used vertically and serve as a stylish filing cabinet for your office or study or great organisation for the bedroom, as a bedside cabinet. A great storage solution for keeping your home organised, this LP storage box is just what you need. The box is easy to clean and assemble. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 71 x 34 x 36 cm (L x W x H) . With 2 compartments . Sturdy backside for proper protection of LPs . Can be used as a transport box . Can be used horizontally and vertically