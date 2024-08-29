CD Cabinet White 102x16x177.5 cm Engineered Wood

This CD cabinet is a practical and decorative addition to your living space. It is stylish yet practical, and perfect for keeping your music collection organised. The 30 open compartments not only offer plenty of storage space to hold records but also are ideal for holding any accessories for your collection. The storage cabinet is made of a strong engineered wood, making it exceedingly sturdy and durable. Additionally, it can serve as a filing cabinet for the office or study, or as a bedroom cabinet. The bookshelf is easy to clean and assemble. A great storage solution for keeping your home organised, this CD shelf is just what you need! Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 102 x 16 x 177.5 cm (W x D x H) . With 30 open compartments . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Please note: The cabinet side panel consists of two connected parts . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here