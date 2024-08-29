TV Cabinet 100x33x46 cm Solid Wood Mango

This sturdy TV cabinet is designed to be a focal point of your room with a trendy yet practical design. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the TV stand is durable and stable. Spacious storage: The TV unit has ample storage space which makes it an ideal place for storing all your magazines, DVDs and other items. Displaying function: The sturdy top of the media unit is ideal for displaying decorative items like photo frames and plants. Sturdy legs: The iron legs add the media cabinet's sturdiness and stability. Retro style: This media unit with hand-carved floral patterns brings the luxury of retro style to your interior, being the focal point of your room. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with black finish, engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 100 x 33 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . With hand-carved pattern . Assembly required: Yes