Marketplace.
Locker Cabinet Light Grey and Blue 90x45x92.5 cm Steel

Locker Cabinet Light Grey and Blue 90x45x92.5 cm Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£176.99

£176.99/each

Locker Cabinet Light Grey and Blue 90x45x92.5 cm Steel
This locker cabinet has a modern design, which will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. This storage organiser has locks and ample storage space for your different items like clothing, shoes, bags, books, files, etc. This locker is suitable for schools and offices to store various things. Important information - Colour: Light grey and blue . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 lockers . With locks . Loading capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here