Record Cabinet Smoked Oak 84.5x38x89 cm Engineered Wood

Store and show off your vinyl records with this practical and classic record cabinet. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The spacious record player cabinet offers ample storage space for LP records and keeps your music collection well-organised. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the vinyl storage cabinet is ideal for placing your record player or other electronics. Multiple functions: This record storage cabinet can also be used as a display cabinet, a side cabinet in the living room or a filing cabinet in the office and study. Metal legs: The metal feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 84.5 x 38 x 89 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here