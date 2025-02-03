CD Cabinets 2 pcs Smoked Oak 21x16x93.5 cm Engineered Wood

These CD cabinets can be a practical and decorative addition to your living space. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: Equipped with 5 spacious compartments, each sleek CD storage unit can hold a large number of CDs and is also suitable for DVDs and Blu-rays. Modern style: These shelf cabinets will add a modern style to your bedroom, living room, office and more. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 21 x 16 x 93.5 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x CD cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)