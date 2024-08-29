Locker Cabinets 2 pcs Light Grey 90x45x92.5 cm Steel

This locker cabinet set has a modern design, which will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. This storage organiser has locks and ample storage space for your different items like shoes, bags, books, files, etc. This locker is suitable for schools and offices to store various things. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 lockers . With locks . Loading capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Locker cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here