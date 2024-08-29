Record Cabinet White 84.5x38x89 cm Engineered Wood

Store and show off your vinyl records with this practical and classic record cabinet. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The spacious record player cabinet offers ample storage space for LP records and keeps your music collection well-organised. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the vinyl storage cabinet is ideal for placing your record player or other electronics. Iron feet: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Overall dimensions: 84.5 x 38 x 89 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here