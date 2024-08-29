CD Cabinet Smoked Oak 102x23x177.5 cm Engineered Wood

This CD cabinet designed with elegance and functional aspect offers complete protection and ample storage space for your CD or DVD collections. Ample storage space: The open compartments not only offer plenty of storage space to hold records but also are ideal for holding any accessories for your collection. Multifunctional cabinet: This CD storage unit can serve as a filing cabinet for the office or study, or as a bedroom cabinet for the bedroom. Easy-to-clean material: Made of engineered wood, the shelf cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Please note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Please note:The cabinet side panel consists of two connected parts. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 102 x 23 x 177.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here