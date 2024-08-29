TV Cabinet 110x35x40 cm Solid Wood Mango

This sturdy TV cabinet is designed to be a focal point of your room with a trendy yet practical design. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the TV stand is durable and stable. Spacious storage: The TV unit has ample storage space which makes it an ideal place for storing all your magazines, DVDs and other items. Practical door: Keep your essentials free from dust by hiding them behind the doors of this media cabinet. Displaying function: The sturdy top of the media unit is ideal for displaying decorative items like photo frames and plants. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with natural finish, metal . Dimensions: 110 x 35 x 40 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes