Record Cabinet Grey Sonoma 74.5x38x48 cm Engineered Wood

Store and show off your vinyl records with this practical and classic record cabinet. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The spacious record player cabinet offers ample storage space for LP records and keeps your music collection well-organised. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the vinyl storage cabinet is ideal for placing your record player or other electronics. Iron feet: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Overall dimensions: 74.5 x 38 x 48 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes

