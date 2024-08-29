Wall Cabinets 2 pcs White 100x36.5x35 cm Engineered Wood

These handy wall cabinets can be easily attached to the wall, making them decorative as well as practical extensions to your home decor. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: Each floating cabinet has 2 compartments, providing ample storage space for you to organise items like a media player, magazines, and others. Wall-mounted function: The storage cabinet doesn't take any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Stylish design: Simple design makes the wall mounted cabinet easily complements any room and furniture with any style. It adds a touch of elegance and vibrance to your home. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 100 x 36.5 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall cabinet