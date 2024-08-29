Office Cabinet Light Grey 90x40x102 cm Steel

This office cabinet, with a typical filing cabinet design, is ideal for file storage. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. With locker inside and adjustable shelf, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. Drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners ensure smooth opening and closing, even under increased load. This cabinet will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 102 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 adjustable shelf . With a locker inside . With locks . 3 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Loading capacity per drawer: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 90 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.