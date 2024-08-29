Office Cabinet with Planter Box Light Grey 90x40x125 cm Steel

This office cabinet with planter box is a perfect choice to store your different items and grow flowers or plants. The cabinet with flower box is made of steel and tempered glass, making it sturdy and stable as well as easy to clean. It has 1 adjustable shelf, 3 drawers and locks, which provide ample storage space to keep your DVDs, multimedia appliances, books and small essential items organised and within reach. Additionally, the plant box can accommodate a considerable number of green plants and flowers, perfect for different spaces. Its modern design will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 90 x 40 x 125 cm (W x D x H) . Office cabinet: . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 102 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 adjustable shelf . With a locker inside . With locks . 3 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Loading capacity per drawer: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 90 kg . Planter box: . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 23 cm (W x D x H) . The diameter of hole: 18 cm . Total loading capacity: 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Delivery contains: . 1 x Planter box . 1 x Office cabinet