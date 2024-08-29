Marketplace.
Office Cabinet with Planter Box Light Grey 90x40x125 cm Steel

Office Cabinet with Planter Box Light Grey 90x40x125 cm Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£300.99

£300.99/each

Office Cabinet with Planter Box Light Grey 90x40x125 cm Steel
This office cabinet with planter box is a perfect choice to store your different items and grow flowers or plants. The cabinet with flower box is made of steel and tempered glass, making it sturdy and stable as well as easy to clean. It has 1 adjustable shelf, 3 drawers and locks, which provide ample storage space to keep your DVDs, multimedia appliances, books and small essential items organised and within reach. Additionally, the plant box can accommodate a considerable number of green plants and flowers, perfect for different spaces. Its modern design will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 90 x 40 x 125 cm (W x D x H) . Office cabinet: . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 102 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 adjustable shelf . With a locker inside . With locks . 3 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Loading capacity per drawer: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 90 kg . Planter box: . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 23 cm (W x D x H) . The diameter of hole: 18 cm . Total loading capacity: 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Delivery contains: . 1 x Planter box . 1 x Office cabinet

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here