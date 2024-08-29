Bathroom cabinet 45x45x35 cm Solid Wood Teak

This trendy wall-mounted bathroom cabinet is an excellent addition to your house with its tidy and sleek appearance. Premium material: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Sturdy frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of furniture. Ample storage: This bathroom cupboard with shelf provides ample storage space for you to place essential toiletries well organised and within easy reach. Wall-mounted function: This toilet cabinet won‚Äôt take any floor space, you can hang it on the wall easily. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. The beautiful colour and wood grains may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unit unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. We recommend treating the product with teak oil or a water base finish to increase its lifetime. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes