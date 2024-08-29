Marketplace.
Bathroom cabinet 45x45x35 cm Solid Wood Teak

Bathroom cabinet 45x45x35 cm Solid Wood Teak

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.99

£60.99/each

Bathroom cabinet 45x45x35 cm Solid Wood Teak
This trendy wall-mounted bathroom cabinet is an excellent addition to your house with its tidy and sleek appearance. Premium material: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Sturdy frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of furniture. Ample storage: This bathroom cupboard with shelf provides ample storage space for you to place essential toiletries well organised and within easy reach. Wall-mounted function: This toilet cabinet won‚Äôt take any floor space, you can hang it on the wall easily. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. The beautiful colour and wood grains may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unit unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. We recommend treating the product with teak oil or a water base finish to increase its lifetime. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here