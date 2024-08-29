Keter Low Storage Cabinet Titan Black and Grey 100 cm

The low Titan storage cabinet from Keter is perfect for organizing all your belongings. When everything is organised and neatly stored away, then your house really feels like home! This storage cabinet has adjustable shelves which can be adjusted to accommodate items of different sizes. It is a sleek and modern designed cabinet with eye for detail, like sturdy handles, raised up feat, and lockable doors for safety. With a high shelf loading capacity of 30 kg, the Titan cabinet lives up to its name! The used materials are 100% recyclable, are low in maintenance and easy to keep clean. Important information - Colour: Black and grey . Material: Polypropylene . Dimensions: 80 x 44 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf loading capacity (each): 30 kg . With 2 adjustable shelves . With reinforced bottom (extra feet) . With lockable doors, padlock not included . Sturdy handle . Metal hinges . Weatherproof . Easy to clean . Low maintenance . Won't fade . For indoor use