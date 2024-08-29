Locker Cabinet Light Grey 38x40x180 cm Steel

This locker cabinet has a modern design, which will make a great decorative addition to any room or office space. This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. Each compartment is euippped with a lockable door with air vents. The cabinet has ample storage space for keeping clothes and other personal belongings safe. Additionally, the name tag holder allows you to neatly sort your items. This locker is suitable for schools and offices to store various things. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 38 x 40 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . 5 lockable doors (2 keys included for each door) . With air vents and name tag holders on doors . Loading capacity per compartment: 15 kg . Total loading capacity: 75 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Warning: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here