Storage Cabinet Orange 80x35x101.5 cm Steel

This steel cabinet will keep your house clean and well-organised! This storage cabinet is made of steel, making it sturdy and stable. The shelves provide ample storage space to keep your DVDs, multimedia appliances, books and small essential items organised and within reach. Drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners ensure smooth opening and closing, even under increased load, these drawers can be fully extended. It is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Orange . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 80 x 35 x 101.5 cm (Wx D x H) . 2 doors . 2 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Drawers can be fully extended . With 1 adjustable shelf . With levelers on the bottom . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Loading capacity per drawer: 20 kg . Total loading capacity: 100 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided