Storage Cabinet Grey 72x36x82 cm Metal and MDF

This storage cabinet will keep your house clean and well-organised! This storage cabinet is made of metal and MDF, making it sturdy and stable. It has a shelf inside, providing ample storage space to keep your DVDs, multimedia appliances, books and small essential items organised and within reach. With a blend of metal hardware and mesh doors, this cabinet will add an urban industrial feel to your living room or bedroom. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Metal, MDF . Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 82 cm (W x D x H) . Features 2 mesh doors . 1 shelf (not adjustable) . Loading capacity per shelf: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 75 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here