Wall-mounted Bedside Cabinets 2 pcs Black 50x36x40 cm

These trendy wall-mounted bedside cabinets featuring an elegant design make a timeless addition to your interior decor. Solid pinewood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wall-hung bedside cabinet offers handy storage space for keeping your magazines, remote controls and your favour small items well organised and within reach. Wall-mounted function: The floating bedside cabinet doesn't take any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Stable top: The bedside wall cabinet features a stable top that can be used to place table lamps, books, etc. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 50 x 36 x 40 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall-mounted bedside cabinet