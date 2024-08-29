Drawer Cabinet Black 40x50x76 cm Engineered Wood

If you are short on space but need more storage, this compact but stylish cabinet is here to help! This cabinet is crafted from a quality board, making it sturdy and long-lasting. It has 3 drawers for storing and organising your documents, folders, and papers. The top and open upper shelf let you show framed photos, books, and other belongings. Additionally, this item can be used exclusively, also can be arranged with your existing desk as a storage addition. This drawer cabinet is easy to clean and assemble. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimension: 40 x 50 x76 cm (L x W x H) . With 3 drawers and 1 upper storage shelf . Easy to maintain and clean . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.