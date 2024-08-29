Wall Cabinet Grey Sonoma 60x31x70 cm Engineered Wood

This wall cabinet is meant to be a decorative as well as a practical extension to your home decor. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The floating cabinet offers handy storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well-organised and within easy reach. Wall-mounted function: The storage cabinet doesn't take up any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Displaying function: You can also place your favourite photos, decorations or flowers on top of the cabinet to enrich your life. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 31 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes