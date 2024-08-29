Marketplace.
Keter Low Storage Cabinet Garage XL Black and Sliver 99 cm

Keter Low Storage Cabinet Garage XL Black and Sliver 99 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£237.99

£237.99/each

Keter Low Storage Cabinet Garage XL Black and Sliver 99 cm
This low Garage storage cabinet XL with shelves from Keter is an excellent choice for organising all your DIY objects in your garage, storage room or tool room. It provides the functionality you need in a stylish design! This cabinet features adjustable shelves, which can be adjusted to accommodate items of different sizes. It is a sleek and modern designed cabinet with an eye for detail, like sturdy handles, adjustable feet, and lockable doors for safety. With a high shelf loading capacity of 45 kg and reinforced bottom, you can even store larger objects and heavy machinery in it. The used materials are 100% recyclable, are low in maintenance and easy to clean. Important information - Colour: Black and sliver . Material: Polypropylene . Dimensions: 89 x 54 x 99 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf loading capacity: 45 kg . With adjustable shelf . With reinforced bottom (extra feet) . With lockable doors, padlock not included . Sturdy handle . Weatherproof . Easy to clean . Low maintenance . Won't fade . For indoor use

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here