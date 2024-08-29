Office Cabinet White 90x40x180 cm Steel

This office cabinet, with a typical filing cabinet design, is ideal for file storage. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. With a locker inside and 3 adjustable shelves, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. Drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners ensure smooth opening and closing, even under increased load. This cabinet will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 adjustable shelves . With a locker inside . With locks . 3 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Loading capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Loading capacity per drawer: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 90 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.