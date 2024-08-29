Rolling Cabinet with Drawers MOSS White Solid Wood Pine

This rolling cabinet with drawers helps you work better by keeping things organised and within easy reach. Flexible wheels: The wheels make the drawers trolley can be quickly and easily moved to any different working area. Ample storage space: The filling cabinet provides ample storage space to store or classify your documents, books or files. It is suitable to place under your workstation to maximise floor space. The concave handle allows you to draw out each tier to get what you want. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Wide applications: With its simple design, the drawer cabinet fits well into any room. As a practical storage container, you can use it in the living room, bedroom, kitchen, garage, office, or craft room!Easy to clean: The office cabinet features a smooth finished surface, which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pine wood, engineered wood, plastic . Dimensions: 34 x 39 x 65.5 cm (W x D x H) . Drawer outer dimensions: 28 x 34 x 19/9 cm (W x D x H) . Drawer inner dimensions: 26 x 33.5 x 15/7 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 drawers . Range: MOSS . Assembly required: Yes