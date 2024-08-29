Storage Box White 70x40x38 cm Engineered Wood

This storage box is an ideal storage solution and makes a great decorative addition to your living space. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The tool box offers ample storage space for keeping rugs, cushions and other daily essentials well organised. Practical lid: The tool chest comes with a lid, which not only prevents items from being dusty but also adds safety. Versatile usage: The storage bin can also be used as a table if required. The top of the blanket box is perfect for placing your cups, books and some decorative items. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 70 x 40 x 38 cm (W x D x H)