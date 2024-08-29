Storage chest Black 80x40x45 cm Solid Mango Wood

This antique-style wooden storage chest will make a unique addition to your room. It can also be used as a decorative coffee table. This trunk, with exquisite metal carving and painting in the front, is made of solid mango wood with a black finish, which makes it stable and secure to place drinks, fruit baskets or decorative items. When unlocking the box (lock is not included in delivery), you can easily store a large number of things inside. The beautiful craftsmanship and elegant wood grains make every piece of furniture distinctive and slightly different from the next. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, and lacquering. Additionally, it is easy to assemble. Important note: The colours and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Black, gold and blue . Material: Solid mango wood, metal . Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Hand carved and hand painted . Lockable (a lock is not included) . Polished, painted and lacquered . Assembly required: Yes