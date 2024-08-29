Marketplace.
Two Piece Storage chest Set Acacia Wood

Two Piece Storage chest Set Acacia Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£258.99

£258.99/each

Two Piece Storage chest Set Acacia Wood
This unique wooden storage chest set, made of solid acacia wood with a white brushed finish, will make a great addition to your room. These storage boxes provide ample storage space for clothes, magazines, books, toys, tools and other accessories. They have a latch on the front and two handles on the side. With a stable flat top, the wooden boxes can also be used as coffee tables, couch tables, living room tables, side tables, end tables, etc. The storage chests are handmade of solid wood. The fine craftsmanship and the beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. Delivery includes 2 storage chests. Important note: Colours vary from piece to piece, making each of our storage chests unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid acacia wood with a white brushed finish . Dimensions (large box): 83 x 33 x 37 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (small box): 61 x 26 x 27 cm (L x W x H) . With two side handles . Lockable (lock not included) . Delivery includes 2 storage chests

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here