Two Piece Storage chest Set Acacia Wood

This unique wooden storage chest set, made of solid acacia wood with a white brushed finish, will make a great addition to your room. These storage boxes provide ample storage space for clothes, magazines, books, toys, tools and other accessories. They have a latch on the front and two handles on the side. With a stable flat top, the wooden boxes can also be used as coffee tables, couch tables, living room tables, side tables, end tables, etc. The storage chests are handmade of solid wood. The fine craftsmanship and the beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. Delivery includes 2 storage chests. Important note: Colours vary from piece to piece, making each of our storage chests unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid acacia wood with a white brushed finish . Dimensions (large box): 83 x 33 x 37 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (small box): 61 x 26 x 27 cm (L x W x H) . With two side handles . Lockable (lock not included) . Delivery includes 2 storage chests