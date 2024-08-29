Storage Box with Lid RANA White 60x49x54 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden storage box is an ideal storage solution and makes a great decorative addition to your living space. Solid pine wood: This storage trunk is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: This blanket box offers ample space to keep your clothing, blankets, toys, cushions and other daily essentials well-organised. Easy to open and close: You can open and close the lid easily due to the hinges. Practical lid: The storage chest comes with a lid, which not only prevents items from being dusty but also adds safety. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 60 x 49 x 54 cm (L x W x H) . Range name: RANA . Assembly required: Yes

