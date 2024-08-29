Sideboard Concrete Grey 69.5x34x90 cm Engineered Wood

This classic sideboard has a timeless look, making it a perfect addition to your home. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: Featuring 3 drawers and 2 compartments behind the door, the sideboard cabinet provides ample space for keeping your daily essentials organised and within reach. Display function: The sturdy top of this cupboard is ideal for displaying decorative items, photo frames and potted plants. Practical door: Keep your essentials free from dust by hiding them behind the door of the storage cabinet. Metal feet: The metal feet add a calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 69.5 x 34 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here