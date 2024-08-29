Marketplace.
Storage chest with Lid Brown Solid Wood Acacia

This storage chest with lid is an ideal storage solution for your living space. Durable and robust: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Ample storage space: This storage box offers ample space to keep your clothing, blankets, toys, cushions and other daily essentials well-organised. Easy to open and close: The gas lift mechanism ensures the lids of the toy box can be opened and closed slowly without pinching fingers. Versatile uses: The storage organiser is versatile and can be used as a bed bench, a coffee table in the living room, a storage trunk in the hallway or a toy chest for your children. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid acacia wood, engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 110 x 55 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 103 x 49.5 x 46 cm (L x W x H) . Max. loading capacity: 30 kg . Assembly required: Yes

