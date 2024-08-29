Mobile File Cabinet White 39x45x67 cm Steel

This office cabinet, with a typical filing cabinet design, is ideal for file storage. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. With 2 drawers and locks, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. Each drawer is equipped with 1 removable hanging bar, which can be freely combined to store letter size, legal size and A4 hanging file folder. Drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners ensure smooth opening and closing, even under increased load, these drawers can be fully extended. The file cabinet fits well under a desk and will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 39 x 45 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . With locks and folding keys . 2 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Drawers can be fully extended . Compatible file size: Letter, A4, legal . With 5 wheels (2 front wheels with brake, 2 back wheels and 1 wheel for stability) . Loading capacity per drawer: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 50 kg . Assembly required: Yes