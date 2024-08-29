Marketplace.
Sink Bottom cabinet High Gloss White 80x46x81.5 cm Engineered Wood

Sink Bottom cabinet High Gloss White 80x46x81.5 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sink Bottom cabinet High Gloss White 80x46x81.5 cm Engineered Wood
This sink bottom cabinet, with its simple design, optimises your kitchen space and provides ample storage space for your personal belongings! The storage cabinet is durable and functional, keeping your kitchen more organised. The cabinet has one shelf, offering sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. There are two doors outside the Shelf to keep stored items clean. Additionally, this cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The worktop is not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 80 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here