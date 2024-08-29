Marketplace.
File Cabinet Anthracite 90x40x140 cm Steel

File Cabinet Anthracite 90x40x140 cm Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£200.99

£200.99/each

File Cabinet Anthracite 90x40x140 cm Steel
This file cabinet, featuring a simple yet stylish design, will be a great choice for keeping your files and other office supplies well organised. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Made of powder-coated steel, the filing cabinet is also easy to clean and maintain. Adjustable shelves: The storage cupboard features 3 adjustable shelves, allowing you to neatly sort your files into different categories. Ample storage space: This office cabinet provides ample space for storing your files and other office supplies. Lockable system: This lockable design guarantees that files and essential documents are safe. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 140 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Features 3 adjustable shelves . Lockable doors with 2 keys . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here