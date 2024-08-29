Marketplace.
Dishwasher Panel High Gloss Grey 59.5x3x67 cm Engineered Wood

Dishwasher Panel High Gloss Grey 59.5x3x67 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Dishwasher Panel High Gloss Grey 59.5x3x67 cm Engineered Wood
This dishwasher panel is designed to make the dishwasher and the cabinet a good integration. Made of quality engineered wood, this panel is durable. Features a simple design, the front panel can protect the dishwasher. Additionally, it is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: High gloss grey . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 59.5 x 3 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Can protect the dishwasher

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here