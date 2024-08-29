Kitchen Cabinet Smoked Oak 60x50x180 cm Engineered Wood

If you want to keep your kitchen supplies organised, this kitchen cabinet will be a perfect choice for you. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The kitchen unit provides ample storage space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. Practical design: This kitchen cabinet is equipped with doors and drawers, which can help you better store kitchen supplies while ensuring their cleanliness. Wide application: The kitchen cupboard unit can be widely used in restaurants, hotels, workplaces and homes. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise you to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 50 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes